Trailer of ‘Nishabdam’ starring Madhavan and Anushka Shetty released: Watch it here

The trailer of the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Nishabdam’ starring Madhavan and Anushka Shetty was released online. Madhavan portrays the role of Antony, a blind singer and Ansuhka portrays the role of a mute painter.

Hollywood actor Michel Madson also plays a vital role in the film. The horror suspense thriller is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The film also has Anjali in the role of a investigating officer and Anjali Pandey as Anushka’s friend.

The film is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation.

The film will be released in four languages -Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will be released on April 2.