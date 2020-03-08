14 Militants linked with IS killed by security forces

14 Militants having link with Islamic State were gunned down by the security forces in Philippines. The military commander has informed the media that in the week long action four soldiers were also killed and 10 other soldiers were injured.

Many militants belonging to Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were also injured in the military action. The clash between Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters aligned to IS and security forces took place at Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan towns in the southern province of Maguindanao.