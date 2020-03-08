5 more cases of corona virus in Kerala

Adding more numbers to the patients infected with COVID 19, Kerala has come up with 5 more cases on Sunday. As per the sources, the reports came from Pathanamthitta district. It is said that three of them who returned Italy and two of their relatives have been tested positive.

The news was disclosed by the state’s Health Minister, K.K. Shailaja after the emergency medical board meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

The patients were identified as natives of Ranni district. The family returned from Italy on February 29. However, it is alleged that the patients were not ready to undergo the screening tests at the airport and the information was also not passed to the health department, as per the provided instructions.

“Precautions should be taken carefully at this hour of need. There is a constant need to take care of the conditions and instructions to avoid loopholes. The disease can only be eradicated with complete cooperation and seriousness of the society ,” said health minister.

With the rise in the spread of the virus, the government has taken stringent measures to prevent it. Yesterday there were two cases reported from Ladhak and one from Tamil Nadu district, raising the figures to 34.