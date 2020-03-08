‘Big B’ praises Mohanlal after watching the trailer of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’

The trailer of upcoming multilingual film ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ has shattered the social media. Top stars of the Indian film industry has come praising the trailer of the film which was released in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Now ‘Big B’ of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has come praising Mohanlal after watching the trailer. He has also shared the trailer too.

The trailer has b crossed over 7 million. Earleir non-Malayali stars like Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty and Yash has shared the trailer.

T 3462 – Dear friend and colleague Mohanlal , of Malayalam Cinema, one whom I have ever admired .. asks me to see his new film trailer .. I do .. and my admiration increases ..?, tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch :https://t.co/z6VOV5fMnS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2020

‘Marakkar’ directed by Priyadarshan is an action-epic based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing this mega budget film that is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on March 26.