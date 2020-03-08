DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Eight children died in fire; police suspects arson

Mar 8, 2020, 03:14 pm IST
In a shocking incident, eight children have died in a massive house fire . Five other children were rescued by the firefighters. The incident is reported from Sabah Al Ahmad residential area in Kuwait.

The fire broke out at house on Saturday morning. The exact cause of the fire is not clear. After primary investigation it is suspected that the fire may be an act of arson.

Police suspects two domestic workers. These domestic workers had  fled the scene after the incident. So police suspects they  are behind the incident. Police has detained a housemaid who is an Ethiopian. While the other is still on the run.

