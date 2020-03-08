ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia wins the title

In cricket, Australian eves has won the title of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Australian women defeated Indian eves by 85 runs in the finals at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This is the fifth world cup victory for the Australian women’s cricket team. Australia had won ICC women’s World Cup in 2010,2012,2014,2018 and 2020.

GET IT MEG! pic.twitter.com/iBhjZliGKh — Australian Women's Cricket Team ? (@AusWomenCricket) March 8, 2020

After winning the toss the hosts Australia opted to bat first. The Australia scored a total of 184 runs losing 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 78 and Alyssa Healy’s knock of 75 had helped the hosts to score this mammoth score. This s the highest score on T20 World Cup final.

? T20 WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS ? pic.twitter.com/YmaF8iduxH — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020

The Indian innings ended in 99 runs in 19.1 over. For India only Deepti Sharma scored 33 runs. 7 of Indian players scored only single digit runs. For Australia Megan Schutt picked 4 wickets and Jess Jonassen picked three.