One arrest made after two weeks of Delhi riots

After two weeks of riots in Delhi, the cops arrested 27 year old man on the charges of murder and rioting in the Northeast Delhi. Identified as Shiv Vihar resident Mohd Shehnawaz, he has been accused of allegedly killing a 20-year-old employee of a sweet shop, Dilbur Singh Negi, on February 24.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch, headed by DCP Rajesh Deo, which is probing all murder cases, arrested Shehnawaz from the area. “Multiple eyewitnesses identified him from the scene of crime on February 24”, said a senior police officer.

Additional PRO of Delhi Police, Anil Mittal, said Shehnawaz and other accused allegedly pelted stones, ransacked and torched several shops near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24 after riots broke out. Mittal said, “Shehnawaz entered into a bookstore and a sweets shop godown at Chaman Park in Shiv Vihar and torched both places along with other rioters. On February 26, the body of a person named Dilbur Singh was found from the shop and a case of murder was registered. Both his hands had been cut off.”