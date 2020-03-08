Only ‘Namastes’ for shuttle players amid corona

Amid the corona virus fear, the shuttle players from India are adopting their own ways of prevention. Top player P.V. Sindhu will not be shaking hands during her next week’s All England Open Badminton Championship in Birmingham. She will be using the traditional “Namaste” greeting instead follwing the fear, the 24 said.

“Only Namaste,” world number six Sindhu told Sunday’s Times of India newspaper when asked how she planned to greet players and officials during the March 11-15 tournament in Birmingham.

“We need to avoid it (handshakes). It’s always good to be on the safer side, to take extra care of oneself,” said the Rio Olympics silver medallist.

“Wear protective mask, use hand sanitisers all the time, do not move in groups and avoid crowded places. It’s good to be careful all the time.”

Seven Indian badminton players have pulled out of the Birmingham tournament over coronavirus fears.