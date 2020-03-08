University faculty tests positive for Covid-19

A Stanford School of Medicine faculty member has tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to the school.

“Immediately after learning this news, we followed CDC’s recommended guidelines, which include notifying people who might have been exposed and requesting that they self-isolate to prevent the possibility of spread,” the school said in an emailed statement.

The faculty member has not been at work since experiencing symptoms, according to the school. As an added precaution, the clinic where the faculty member works was closed Friday for terminal cleaning, according to the school. The site is expected to reopen Monday.