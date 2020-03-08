Watch the thrilling video of wolves attacking a polar bear

A video shared online by a photographer named Bertie Gregory is rocking on the internet. The video captured from Canadian Arctic in 2019 shows a group of hungry wolves attacking a polar bear.

Bertie Gregory and his team reached the spot after getting information that wolves are trying to hunt polar bears. He witnessed a pack of three wolves attacking a polar bear.

But the polar bear which after seeing that the wolves are less in number started to retaliate. And at last the wolves runaway.

This is for the first time that the visuals of wolves taking on polar bears are been captured. Although they fight each other but that was for taking the dead bodies of some other animals or to protect cubs.