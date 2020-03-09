Coronavirus: 3 people under observation in Indore

Three people from Indore have been quarantined with suspect of COVID 19. The people returned from the virus affected countries, said a senior health official.

Indore District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said the three, including a 34-year-old woman, had returned from the United States and Malaysia.

The samples of 19 people kept in isolation wards for suspected exposure to the virus returned negative, while reports of two others are awaited, Additional Director, Health, Dr Vina Sinha said.

No positive novel coronavirus case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh so far.

Two new coronavirus testing laboratories, at Bhopal’s AIIMS and Jabalpur’s National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), have been identified, Sinha informed.