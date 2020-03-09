Coronavirus: Qatar bans passengers from 14 countries including India

Authorities in Qatar has temporary banned all arrivals from 14 countries including India . The decision was taken over the fears of spread of deadly coronavirus. All passengers from India to Qatar were included in the banned passengers list.

As per the new restrictions resident visa holders and visit visa holders can not enter the country till further notice. Thousands of Indians including Malayalees who were in their annual vacation and out of Qatar will be affected by this decision.

Qatar has banned entry of passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, South Korea, Thailand,Nepal, Egypt, China, Syria and India.