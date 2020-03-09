Evelyn Sharma sizzles in a see-through outfit: See pics

Evelyn Sharma is a German/Indian model and actress. She marked her film debut with the 2006, American film ‘Turn left’.

She made her Bollywood debut playing Lubaina Snyder in the 2012 Bollywood film ‘From Sydney with Love’ and rose to success with Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, produced by Karan Johar.

Her performance was praised in Nautanki Saala and Issaq. In 2014, she played the role of Janet D’Souza in the sleeper hit Yaariyan.

In August 2014, Sharma released her first music single Something Beautiful produced by Brooklyn Shanti. She has also hosted her own travel show titled Life Mein Ek Baar.

In May 2015, she appeared in Devang Dholakia’s Kuch Kuch Locha Hai opposite Navdeep Chabbra, Sunny Leone and Ram Kapoor .