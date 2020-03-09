RBI cap on Yes Bank,Temple trust worried on Lord Jagannath’s money

The RBI has issued a cap on Yes Bank withdrawals from Thursday as the debt-ridden bank is under RBI control caused by inactive lenders.A cap of Rs 50,000 is imposed by RBI on withdrawals from the bank.

The centuries-old Jagannath temple in Puri has a deposit of ?545 crore in the deity -Lord Jagannath’s name. Devotees and temple trust are worried about this huge deposit as the restrictions are imposed for one month.

“Nobody including the government and the SJTA has rights to meddle with the lord’s funds,” said BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra. The BJP said the state government must take immediate steps to recover the money. Meanwhile Jagannath Sena convenor Priyadarshi Patnaik said that it is illegal as well as unethical to deposit the lord’s funds in a private bank to get more interest and the trust should be held accountable for the uncertainty.