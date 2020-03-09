Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sunny Leone and her daughter all set for Holi: See pics

Mar 9, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Less than a minute

Former porn star and leading Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is all set to celebrate the ‘festival of colours’, Holi. Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Weber has celebrated International Women’s Day and Holi on Saturday. The duo celebrated this by attending a Peppa Pig musical in Mumbai. The photos of celebrations were shared on social media .

In one of the pictures, Nisha has a pichkari (water gun) in her hand as her mom Sunny helps her hold it properly. In another picture, Sunny carries her little girl in her arms. While Sunny is summer ready in a floral print frock, Nisha looks pretty in a denim frock.

View this post on Instagram

Grocery shopping with kids ??? #sunnyleone #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have three kids — daughter Nisha, whom they adopted from?Latur, Maharashtra in 2017 and twin boys (born in 2018). Her sons, Asher and Noah, were born via surrogacy.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close