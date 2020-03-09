University students at Bengal vandalize Tagore’s poetry

In a shocking incident, a group of students from the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata has vandalized the great poems of National Poet, Rabindranatha Tagore. The students during the Basant Utsav celebrations the university campus seen painting obscene words and slang that are disrespectful to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on their bodies.

While one body marking read “Dudu chai (I need b**bs)”, the other highlighted “F*ck you” in bold letters. Another group of girl could be seen sporting, “Bada Chada Uthalo Gogona (The d**k has risen to the sky)“. This line was made by distorting a famous song by Ravindranath Tagore.

In the name of Dol Utsav, the students of Rabindra Bharati created an ambience of garbage which is unthinkable.Their parents embraced Rabindra culture but failed to imbibe into them. Bengalis will never forgive this behavior. pic.twitter.com/XBlslGk0Bu — Debasish pyne (@DPynep) March 6, 2020

The girl students used the lyrics from a Youtuber named Roddur Roy’s His song was a parody song using obscene language based on the Tagore song. Roddur Roy’s songs had already created outrage earlier, and a Change.org petition was also floated to take down his Youtube Channel and Facebook page.

SHOCKING: Pre Holi celebrations in #RabindraBharati Campus turns vulgar. Rabindranath Tagore song distorted and made into a parody. Dance videos and obscene photographs have gone viral. VC has said, it’s impossible to identify the culprits. @jdhankhar1 @pcedubehala pic.twitter.com/mYwpYxWLJr — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) March 6, 2020

A formal complaint was registered . Following it, 5 accused surrendered before university authorities and apologized. None of them has been arrested so far while the 6th accused is still on the run.