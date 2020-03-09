Wireless Earbuds launched in India by Jabra: Know the specifications and price

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom has launched its latest wireless earbuds in India. The wireless earbuds named ‘Elite Active 75t’ will be available at Amazon from March 11. It will also be available on Croma, Flipkart and Jabra-authorized re sellers from the third week of April.

The earbuds is available in six colours- Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna and Mint. The company claims that the earbuds are dust and sweat resistant . The earbuds has IP57 durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water.It has a USB-C charging too.It is priced at Rs.16,999.