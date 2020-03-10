14 killed, many injured during Holi celebrations

At least 14 people lost their lives in separate incidents in the state of Odisha on Tuesday during the Holi celebrations.

Three men drowned in the Rayagada district while taking a bath after Holi celebrations in Kenduguda dam at Gunupur block.

Another man also drowned in the Mahendratanaya River in Rayagada. Two people were also reported missing in the same district. In Cuttack district, two teenaged boys drowned while taking bath in the Kuakhai River .

A man from Niala village in Kendrapara district also drowned while taking a bath. A college student drowned while bathing in a river following Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar and a woman was also killed in a similar way in the Puri Canal near Rangabazar in Balianta area .

Four men were killed in road accidents in Dhenkanal and Balasore districts.

Twelve people were also injured in a clash broke between two groups of villagers during Holi celebrations in Athagarh area in Cuttack.Police said the clash erupted between the residents of Panaspatna Sundhisahi and Bhiruda villages following an altercation over rash driving.