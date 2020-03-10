Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram latest poster out : Watch Here

Dhanush shared a brand new poster from his upcoming flick, Jagame Thandhiram. This poster is intense and intriguing as Dhanush is seen holding guns and firing bullets. His rowdy avatar has grabbed movie buffs’ eyeballs and fans are wondering what would be the next surprise to be shared by him.Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, and many others would be seen playing key roles in this movie.

While sharing this poster, Dhanush wrote, “#suruli He is coming soon”. Looks like the makers are going to release a track or the trailer soon. We just cannot wait for it. This poster also gives a glimpse of the still that seems to be inspired by Picasso’s The Last Supper. Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. After seeing the poster, we bet, there is going to be loads of action-drama in this movie.