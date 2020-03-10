‘He is a great entertainer’: West Indies legend Brian Lara shares name of his favorite cricketer

West Indies cricket legend, Brian Lara has named his favorite cricketer. The West Indies cricketer revealed that he is a fan of a young Indian cricketer.

Brian Lara has revealed that Indian batsman K.L.Rahul is his favorite cricketer and he loves to watch Rahul playing.

” Rahul is just class. he is a great entertainer and a great person to watch bat”, said Lara in an interview given to Sport star.

” Around the world, there are so many amazing batsmen to look at. There is Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. My favorite is KL Rahul”, added the former cricket star.