Holi 2020: Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas,pics goes viral ; See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph of herself and Nick from her Holi celebrations and it is way too cool. It appears that the duo celebrated Holi a day before as they were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The picture, from Priyanka and Nick’s getaway in Pune, features the duo, all covered in colors, posing like pros. Sharing the photo, Priyanka also wrote about Nick Jonas’ first ever Holi and captioned her post like this: “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”