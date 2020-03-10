Indian captain Virat Kohli set to break another record during South Africa series

India set to feature in a three-match ODI series versus South Africa at home, from March 12, all eyes are on Kohli on how he will bounce back and be among runs. Ahead of the series, the 31-year-old is on the cusp of another significant landmark in the 50-over format.

Kohli is just 133 runs shy from completing 12,000 ODI runs. If he attains the feat in the South Africa series, he will surpass his idol and former Indian great Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 12000-run mark in the shorter format of the game.

While Kohli has 239 innings up his sleeves in the format till now, Tendulkar achieved the feat in 300 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar – 300

Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC) – 314

Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/Sri Lanka) – 336

Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) – 379

Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/SL) – 399