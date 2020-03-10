Kerala Motor vehicles department takes new measure to cope with Covid threat

Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala has decided to postpone all tests for Driving and license for a week amid rising Covid threat.

Transport commissioner issued a circular directing the officials that in exceptional case scenarios test could be conducted observing the guidelines of health ministry strictly, by wearing masks and sanitizing the hands and surfaces as advised.

Transport commissioner on Tuesday ordered that all public transport service staffs including Private transport buses and Taxis should adhere to the Health ministry guidelines by wearing masks and displaying awareness notices on steps to curb the pandemic.

The Department will limit its enforcement services to just highway patrolling in the pandemic affected towns Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam.