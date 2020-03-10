‘Vaadivaasal’:Suriya’s next with Vetrimaaran is revenge movie

The title of the Tamil movie starring Suriya directed by national award winner Vetrimaaran is announced. The film is titled as ‘Vaadivaasal’. This is for the first time that the actor and director teaming up.

The revenge thriller movie will be based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by CS Chellappa. The novel tells the story of revenge about how an youngster defeats a bull that killed his father.

The novel, is based on Jallikkattu, the famous bull taming sport practiced from the Tamil Nadu. Vaadivasal is the narrow gate through which the Jallikattu bulls are let out for young men to subdue during the Pongal celebrations.

The film will be produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, who produced the director’s last blockbuster ‘Asuran’.