Veteran Congress leader and former union minister reveals a shocking information about Madhavrao Scindia

Mar 10, 2020, 06:47 pm IST
Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh has come with a comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s quitting Congress. The former union minister said that he is not all wondered or surprised in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s decision.

The exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia comes as no surprise to him. He also claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia will now join BJP and will become a cabinet minister in the NDA government lead by Narendra Modi.

The veteran Congress leader also made revelation that if Madhavrao Scindia had lived, he would have been the Prime Minister. ” His father Madhavrao Scindia would have been Prime Minister if he had lived” ANI reported as Singh saying.

The former union minister and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia died in a plane crash on 30 September 2001.

