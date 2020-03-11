Delhi riots were pre planned conspiracy, says Manik Sarkar

Former Chief Minister of Triupura, Manik Sarkar said that the violence in Delhi was a pre- planned conspiracy.

Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions on the role of the administration to tackle the violence that killed at least 53 people.

“Hooligans were hired from outside Delhi. They ransacked and vandalised many houses and shops. It was a pre- planned conspiracy induced by communal hatred,” said the veteran CPI(M) leader.

“I urge everybody to come forward to help the riot survivors,” he added.

The fundraising drive, being conducted by CPI(M) activists, will continue over the next few days across the state, party leaders said.

At least 200 people were injured, many hundreds displaced and businesses destroyed in the riots that began on February 24 and continued till February 26.

Over 700 cases have been filed, and nearly 2,400 people have either been detained or arrested.