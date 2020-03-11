PM Modi busy taking down Madhya Pradesh govt, says Rahul Gandhi

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, “Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60? per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy.”

Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Centre over the global oil prices crash which has significantly reduced crude oil prices.

World oil prices crashed on Monday, fuelling a vicious selloff on stock markets — which were already buckling under intense pressure over the spreading deadly coronavirus.