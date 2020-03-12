Aprilia launched BS6 scooters in India: Know features and price

Italian two-wheeler company, Aprilla has launched its BS 6 model scooters in India. The new updated BS 6 models are costlier by Rs.19,000 when compared to BS 4 models.

The SR 160 range comes with a 160 cc, fuel-injected, three-valve engine which delivers 10.7 PS of maximum power 7, 600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The Aprilia SRX 125 will draw power from the same 125 cc fuel-injected engine as the SR 125. This engine is known to develop 10 PS at 7700 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 6000 rpm.

The new updated series have LED lighting system, telescopic front fork, single rear shock absorber setup, and large LCD instrument console enabled with smartphone connectivity.

The SXR 125 could use smaller 12-inch wheels instead of the bigger 14-inchers found on the SXR 160.