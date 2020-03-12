Covid-19: Sheesha banned in Abudhabi lounges

Emirate of Abudhabi had banned its hotels and lounges from serving its customers’ sheesha as a preemptive measure against Coronavirus. The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), which regulates the tourism and hospitality sector, said the ban is on with immediate effect, in a circular released today.

“The DCT is instructing all tourism establishment to refrain from serving shisha in all areas and facilities. This should commence with immediate and urgent effect. Kindly note that tourism establishments will be visited by DCT inspectors…to verify adherence to the circular [and] establishments, not in compliance with these guidelines will be subjected to legal action,” the circular said.