IND Vs SA : BCCI issues Coronavirus warning to Indian players

BCCI medical team on Wednesday told India players to avoid eating out and mingling with fans seeking selfies in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak when they take on South Africa in an ODI series starting at Dharamsala on Thursday.

The reported number of positive cases for COVID-19 in India stands at 60 and the BCCI’s medical team held a briefing for the Indian side ahead of the first ODI against South Africa at Dharamsala.

“The BCCI medical team has been monitoring the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. All the players, team support staff, State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare – Government of India,” the BCCI said.

“They have been informed about the Do’s and Don’ts of personal hygiene including but not limited to:

· washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

· use of hand sanitizers,

· covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

· reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

· avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

· avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

· avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.