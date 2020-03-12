Nirbhaya:Pawan reproach HC questioning his death warrant

Pawan reproached Delhi High Court today questioning hanging him on word of a sole witness. Pawan questioned the capital punishment delivered to him, which weighs heavily on a single statement of Avanidra, Nirbhaya’s friend who was with her at the time of the incident.

Pawan alleged Avanindra’s statement is a parrot mouthed record taught by conspirators who want him hanged. Pawan had earlier challenged Avanindra’s witness statement at the initial stages of the case, but the lower court rejected his pleas. Pawan and three others in the death row are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 AM.