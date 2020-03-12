Tom Hanks and wife tests positive for Coronavirus

One of the biggest names in Hollywood, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Reportedly Tom Hanks and Rita were on the sets of an Elvis Presley film directed by Baz Luhrmann in Australia when they developed symptoms of Covid-19.

Tom Hanks kept his usual energetic demeanor on revealing his family’s condition, “Hello, folks,” he wrote. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Tom Hanks said they will obey the protocols with textual perfection and submit themselves to observation and isolation as long as public health and safety requires. Hollywood’s ‘Mr.perfectionist’ was nominated 42 times and won 16 Oscars to his credit.