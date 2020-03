Sensex on Thursday slipped 2601 points which amount to approx 7.29 Percent fall as the nation braces for the threat unleashed by the pandemic. The Bombay stock exchange metric Sensex is now trading at 33,095.92 level.

National Stock Exchange metric Nifty dropped 758.25 points(7.25 %) and the trade is now leveled at 9700. The effects of the pandemic in the global share market are reverberating in India and the bears are expected to grow stronger in the coming weeks.