Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note series in India: Know specifications price and offers

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi on Thursday launched its popular Redmi Note series in India. Xiaomi has unveiled Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage variants starting at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6 GB?RAM and 64 GB?storage. It also comes with 6 GB?RAM and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 8 GB?RAM and 128 GB?storage carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 Pro also come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is priced at Rs 15,999.

The first sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro will take place on March 17 via mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on March 25 on the same platforms.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor which is also used on the Realme 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. For selfies there’s a 32-megapixel camera up front.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.