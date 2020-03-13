Actress Anushka Shetty finally reacts to wedding rumours with Prakash Kovelamudi

Sweety Shetty known by her stage name Anushka Shetty, is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Recently, reports were doing rounds that Anushka Shetty is getting married to a divorcee, director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced Kanika Dhillon in 2017. However, none of this news is true. At a recent event, where Anushka celebrated 15 years of her completion in the industry, the stunner slammed the reports of her getting married to anyone.

Anushka Shetty expressed her anger over the same and questioned how someone can write such news about her and that it also affects their families. Talking about the marriage rumours, Anushka Shetty said to IB Times, “None of that news is true. I don’t get affected by such rumours. Don’t know why my wedding is such a big deal for anyone. Nobody can hide a relationship. How can I hide my wedding? It is a very sensitive matter and people should deal it with some sensitivity.”

She further added, “I have my personal space and I don’t like if someone tries to intrude into it. Marriage is a sacred space. As much as it is important to anyone, it is to me also. And the day when it really happens, people will know. I am someone who doesn’t like to hide things that make me happy. I might publicly not go announce who I am marrying. But people are always welcome to ask me, and I am ready forever to answer.”