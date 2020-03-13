Alert: Etihad Airways announces suspension of its services

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced temporary suspension of its some of flight services due to coronavirus outbreak. Etihad has announced that its services to Rome and Milan in Italy will be suspended from March 14.

Earlier, Dubai based airlines, Emirates and Flydubai has announced that it will suspend its services to Italy.

Travel Update: Etihad flights to and from Rome and Milan, Italy will be temporarily suspended from 14 March 2020. For more information, please visit https://t.co/83MU4uGB8A pic.twitter.com/E8BoA4UiE8 — Etihad (@etihad) March 13, 2020

Etihad has suspended services on routes in the Gulf region, Italy, Hong Kong and China. The airways has earlier announced fee waiver policy for passengers who were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.