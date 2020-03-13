DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Alert: Etihad Airways announces suspension of its services

Mar 13, 2020, 06:03 pm IST
Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced temporary suspension of its some of flight services due to coronavirus outbreak. Etihad has announced that its services to Rome and Milan in Italy will be suspended from March 14.

Earlier, Dubai based airlines, Emirates and Flydubai has announced that it will suspend its services to Italy.

Etihad has suspended services on routes in the Gulf region, Italy, Hong Kong and China. The airways has earlier announced fee waiver policy for passengers who were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

