Bajaj launches Dominar 250: Know the features and price

Bajaj Motors has launched its latest updated version of Dominar 250 in India. The bookings is open through select Bajaj dealerships across the country. The booking amount varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000 depending upon the location of dealer.

The new BS 6 compliant motorbike has a 249 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled twin-spark, 4-stroke, 4-valve, DOHC, FI engine which is teamed up with a 6-speed transmission. The engine is capable of giving 27 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The bike can go up to 132 km/hr on top speed.The bike can make 0 to 100 in just 10.5 seconds.

The Dominar 250 has a mosaic-shaped full LED headlamp with AHO (automatic headlamp on) technology. It has also spacecraft inspired tank pad decals and twin-barrel exhaust. There are 17-inch tubeless tires. The front has a 300 mm disc, while the rear gets a 230 mm disc. Also available in the new Bajaj Dominar 250 is dual-channel ABS.

The bike is priced at 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).