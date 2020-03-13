Beach photo shoot of Deepika Padukone rocks internet: See pics

A beach photo shoot of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is just taking the internet by storm. The photo shoot was clicked at beautiful Maldives. The actress has shred the photos on her social media handle.

The photos shared by the actress has redefined the very word ‘hot’. The actress has gone ‘Wild, Beautiful and Free’ in her new photo shoot. The photo shoot was carried out for the cover for Elle India magazine. Deepika Padukone is the cover girl for Elle India’s March edition.