COVID 19: Delhi comes up with another measure

The national capital is taking stringent measures to avoid further spread of the pandemic. Today, the government has banned all sporting activities and events, including Indian Premier League until any further notice.

In a press meet, Sisodeia said that social distancing is the best solution.

“We appeal to people to fight this together. Right now, social distancing is the best solution. We have asked all District Magistrates and Sub-District Magistrates to follow all orders from the Health Department,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters today.

The ban is specific to sports events that will see gatherings of 200 people or more, and comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and cinema theatres in the city till March 31. The government had shut primary schools earlier this month; secondary classes were left open in view of exams.

There have been six confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Delhi so far, where it has been declared as an “epidemic”.

As the virus spreads and fears over infection grow, the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University in the national capital has suspended all classes.

A similar ban on sports events, including the IPL, has already been enforced by other states.

Maharashtra, where 11 cases have been reported, has banned ticket sales for the opening match of the 2020 IPL season that was to have been held on March 29.