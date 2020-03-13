COVID 19: Another man in Delhi tests positive

A man working in a Noida based manufacturing company was detected positive with corona virus, said medical officer in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the news the factory has been fumigated and sanitised and all the employees numbering around 700 have been kept under home quarantine, officials have said. The patient, 46, a resident of Delhi, had been to Switzerland and Italy, where the virus outbreak is extremely severe with one-third of the population under lock down. He has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and his condition is stable, UP chief medical officer Anurag Bhargav said. A man who has been under quarantine at an Army facility in Manesar since he returned from Italy has been tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. He had been working in Italy for 14 years.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus has climbed to 78 in India. Many other who show symptoms of having contracted the coronavirus have been told to stay at home at least for14 days, the period during which the symptoms could grow real.