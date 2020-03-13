HBD Nimrat Kaur : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Nimrat Kaur is an Indian actress. She began her career as a print model and went on to act in theater. After brief appearances in a few films, Kaur starred in Anurag Kashyap’s production Peddlers, which was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. She followed it with her breakthrough role in The Lunchbox, a critically acclaimed drama co-starring Irrfan Khan, which was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2015, Kaur played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season of the American television series Homeland. She then costarred with Akshay Kumar in the war thriller Airlift. In 2016, Kaur began portraying Rebecca Yedlin in the second season of the American television series Wayward Pines. She returned for the eighth and final season of Homeland as a series regular in February 2020.

Nimrat revealed that her father made a point not to send her to any Army schools because that meant she wouldn’t be exposed to the world. She studied in convent-educated and public schools and colleges. She admits that it helped her cope with a sudden thrust into civilian life after her father’s death.

Namrita admitted to a DNA interview that she hadn’t watched Homeland before she went for the auditions. She watched the pilot the night before her screen test and as luck would have it, she bagged the role. It is now a recurring character in the series.

As per report, Nimrat’s first job was a musical skit at a Trade Fair in Delhi. She was paid Rs 10000 a week.

Nimrat apparently rejected over 20 projects till Airlift and Hom00eland happened.

Nimrat in her interview with Times Of India recalled, “We were on our winter vacation in January 1994 and visiting our father in Kashmir, when the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen kidnapped him from his place of work and after seven days, terminated him. They had made some ridiculous demands of some terrorists to be released that he obviously did not agree to. He was just 44 when he died.”