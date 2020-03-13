Read how an ice cream lead to death of a man in Delhi

In an incident where ice cream became the cause of beating and death of a 25 year old, four men were arrested following the probe. The incident happened when Amit Sharma, who worked at a lubricant manufacturing unit, refused to take ice cream from the alleged four men who beat him to death.

The deceased was accompanied by his brother-in-law Rahul and a friend Ishant at the time of the incident.

SD Mishra, Addl CP (Rohini), said, “we received a call around 12:45 am about the incident. The eyewitnesses – Rahul and Ishant had noted the bike registration numbers of the two bikes the accused were driving. We traced the bikes and caught the four men within four hours of the incident. We have also seized the weapon and their bikes. A case of murder was registered at South Rohini police station.”

One of the accused, Lakshay (27), a student from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College had passed his MBBS exams and was celebrating with his brother and two friends when they attacked the Sharma. The accused men were celebrating at Lakshay’s home and then went on bikes to buy ice cream.

Police said that they were under the influence of liquor and Lakshay’s elder brother – Karan offered ice-cream to three strangers. When Sharma refused to take the free ice-cream, the two groups fought. Lakshay and his group left the shop but later came back and caught the victim near Sector 3 Rohini. Police said that they had sticks and lathis and thrashed the man. Sharma sustained injuries on his head and was left on the road. The man was rushed to BSA Hospital but the doctors declared him dead.