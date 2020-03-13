Entertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Release date of ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal announced

Mar 13, 2020, 09:14 pm IST
The release date of the upcoming Bollywood film “Sardar Udham” was announced by the makers of the film. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, will hit the theaters on January 15 next year. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

The film is a biopic on the life of Sardar Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh was a great revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

