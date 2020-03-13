Release date of ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal announced

The release date of the upcoming Bollywood film “Sardar Udham” was announced by the makers of the film. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, will hit the theaters on January 15 next year. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

On March 13th 1940, #SardarUdham singlehandedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London to honour the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His story deserves justice onscreen too. Starring Vicky Kaushal, we will now see you in cinemas on 15th January 2021! pic.twitter.com/JcMfOgaRYM — Rising Sun Films (@filmsrisingsun) March 13, 2020

The film is a biopic on the life of Sardar Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh was a great revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film is bankrolled by Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.