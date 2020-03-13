Entertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHDH NEWSIndiaNEWSInternational

See what Big B and Priyanka Chopra have to say about COVID 19

Mar 13, 2020, 10:53 am IST
The pandemic COVID 19 has gripped the world real quickly. Hollywood stars to world leaders and sportsperson are living under the threat of the same. As the cases of the same are rising in India, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has to say something to all his fans.

Big B posted a video on social media on his thoughts about the the outbreak. n the beginning of the video, the Sholay actor can be seen speaking on the recent global outbreak of the coronavirus and how people all over the world are scared. He then recited a poem written by him where he spoke on the multiple precautionary measures to be taken to avoid getting affected by the virus. He then went on to advice people to wash hands frequently and keep themselves safe.

Here is the video.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra has also posted a message on her social media account, stressing the importance of ‘Namaste’ at the time of a pandemic.

