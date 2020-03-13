These facts about actress Urvashi Rautela may be  not familiar to you : See pics

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is a sensation for her fans and followers. The actress always make her fans and followers busy by sharing her hot pictures for them on her social media handle.

Urvashi Rautela made her Hindi film debut in 2013 with ‘Singh Sahab the Great’. She played the role of wife of Sunny Deol. Urvashi appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album Love Dose, which released in October 2014.

At the age of 15, she got her first major break at Wills lifestyle India Fashion Week. She also won the title of Miss Teen India 2009.

As a teen model, she was the showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week and she walked the ramp at Amazon Fashion Week, Dubai FW, Bombay FW etc.

In February 2019, Urvashi started shooting for Anees Bazmee’s comedy film Pagalpanti.

Urvashi has worked in the films Bhaag Johnny (2015), Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016), Kaabil (2017), Hate Story 4. (2018).

However, Urvashi has not been able to deliver any hits yet.She launched her own app in 2017 which was named after her and gave fans her personal information.