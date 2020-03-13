UAE royal passed away

The Royal Court announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Mohammad Al Qasimi has passed away on Friday. The royal court of Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah mourned at the death of the Sharjah royal.

The funeral prayers will be held at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah on Friday. The bdoy of the royal will buried at Al Jubail cemetery.

The royal court expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Mohammad Al Qasimi.