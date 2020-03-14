Actress dancing with her Mother-in-law, wins hearts

Bollywood’s girl-next-door Sameera Reddy had quit acting after her marriage. The actress portrayed in Pankaj Udhas album ‘ Aur aahista’ and blockbuster movie ‘Race’ came again to spotlight when she disclosed in her social media handle that she suffers from depression.

A cool video captioned ‘Flip the switch’ posted by Sameera Reddy is winning hearts among netizens. In this video she is seen dancing. But what caught the attention of everyone in this video was Samira’s mother-in-law. Samira is dressed in black and dances, as her mother-in-law is seen shooting it on mobile. Then her mother-in-law wears a black dress and dances. The mama’s dance is really cool for her age