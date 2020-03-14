Coronavirus : Indian captain Virat Kohli shares an important message to fans

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Saturday urged everyone to fight the virus by taking all necessary precautions. The pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe, has also impacted sporting events worldwide. The remaining two matches of India vs South Africa ODI series has been postponed for an indefinite period and the IPL too was pushed back to April 15.

“Let’s stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone,” Kohli tweeted.