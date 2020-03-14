Coronavirus: Visa issuance suspended by GCC country

As coronavirus is spreading across the world rapidly, UAE has announced another important decision on Saturday. The UAE government has announced all visa issuance were suspended temporarily.

The UAE government has decided to temporarily suspend the issuance of all visas from March 17, except for the holders of diplomatic passports.The move is part of the preventive measures that the country is taking in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Oman has also announced a temporarily suspension of visa issuance.