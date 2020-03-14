Indian woman’s breakthrough invention will help solve ‘Solar’ mysteries

An Indian scientist from Bihar-Anshu, currently doing her Astrophysical research at Helsinki University in Finland had devised a breakthrough instrument that could be used to solve the mysteries of Solar flares and storms. This instrument was first tested in Gauribidanur radio observatory at Karnataka in the year 2015 and Anshu’s research on the relation of Solar wavelength and Coronal mass injection to the formation of solar flares was published in Astro Physical journal of America.

The instrument monitors radioactive solar flares and storms with the help of gravitational surges it makes in Solar poles. Anshu’s scholastic research on the effect of Solar flares on suns gravitational filed is published in Solar Physics journal and Astro Physical journal of America. Anshu in her research with a self-developed instrument found that whenever the Solar magnetic field line makes or breaks, it results in a great explosion in the Sun’s corona.

The instrument is named Radio Spectro Polarmeter and is used by scientists and researchers to unveil solar phases and its effects on the Earth. The instrument had recorded 50 great explosions in the corona-the upper layer of the Sun, in four years. The instrument is modified now to increase its precision and sensitivity.

Anshu has her roots in Bihar’s North Champaran, Vijay Kumar Giri.